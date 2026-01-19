Kylian Mbappe sends clear message to Real Madrid fans who booed Vinicius Jr

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylian Mbappe has implored Real Madrid supporters to cease singling out Vinicius Jr for the club’s recent struggles, asserting that the responsibility for their faltering form lies with the entire squad.

The France international called for unity ahead of Real’s Champions League fixture at home to Monaco on Tuesday, following a period of heightened tension at the Santiago Bernabeu during Saturday’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Levante.

"I understand the fans because we're not doing things right," Mbappe told a press conference on Monday.

"What I didn't like was that if they boo, they should boo the whole team. You shouldn't single out one player. It's not Vini's fault that we're playing the way we are now. That's all I have to say: don't go after one player. It's our collective fault, and we have the character to change that on the pitch."

Despite Saturday’s La Liga win, which saw second-placed Real close to within a point of Barcelona after their loss at Real Sociedad on Sunday, frustration boiled over at the Bernabeu.

open image in gallery Kylian Mbappe wants Real Madrid fans to back Vinicius Jr ( AFP via Getty Images )

Fans directed their ire at several players, with Vinicius Jr particularly targeted. The Brazil winger was jeered throughout the match and notably during the starting lineup announcements, with loud boos echoing around the stadium.

This unrest follows a turbulent period for the 14-time European champions.

Their defeat by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final this month, coupled with a shock 3-2 Copa del Rey exit at the hands of second-division side Albacete, has left supporters disillusioned.

The dismissal of manager Xabi Alonso last week, just seven months into his tenure, has further exacerbated tensions. Reports of internal discord, including clashes between the manager and Vinicius, cast a shadow over Real’s beleaguered campaign and Alonso’s departure.

Saturday’s scenes vividly illustrated the strain and vulnerability within the club. Broadcast footage showed a visibly emotional Vinicius sitting on the stairs leading to the pitch, clearly affected after hearing boos during the lineup announcement.

Mbappe, who was seen comforting the 23-year-old winger before the game, stressed the importance of providing a supportive environment for Vinicius.

"Vini, like you, like her, like everyone else, he's a human being," Mbappe said. "He's an unbelievable talent, a great guy, and I'm fortunate to know him. We all need to protect him better.

“He's not alone at Real Madrid, and we're all with him. When he's at his best, he's one of the best players in the world.

open image in gallery Real Madrid fans jeered and booed Vinicius Jr on Saturday ( REUTERS )

“My job is to support him, look after him. When he's happy, he's a difference-maker, and that should be our collective focus."

While Levante’s visit to the Bernabeu secured three points for Los Blancos, the tense atmosphere underscored the lasting impact of recent disappointments.

Despite Barcelona’s surprising 2-1 loss at Sociedad, which offered Madrid a chance to narrow the gap, the Bernabeu faithful remain restless, demanding significant improvement from their players.

Real Madrid now have the opportunity to move closer to qualifying for the Champions League last 16 with a win over Monaco on Tuesday, a result that could be key to the club rediscovering their rhythm and encouraging fans to offer the united backing the team desperately needs.