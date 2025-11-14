Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France striker Kylian Mbappe will not travel with the national squad to Azerbaijan after the two-time champions secured their place at next year's World Cup, the French Football Federation confirmed on Friday.

The Real Madrid forward is experiencing inflammation in his right ankle and will require medical tests in the Spanish capital later today.

Mbappe had scored his 399th and 400th senior career goals during France's 4-0 victory against Ukraine in Paris on Thursday, booking their spot in the tournament.

Michael Olise and Hugo Ekitike also got on the scoresheet as France produced a dominant second half performance after failing to find a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes.

Mbappe will hope he has avoided a serious injury ahead of a busy period for his club side.

open image in gallery Kylian Mbappe scored his 400th career goal on Thursday against Ukraine ( Getty )

The Spanish giants are back in action on 23 November when they travel to Elche, while they also face Manchester City in the Champions League next month.

Mbappe has been in red-hot form for Madrid this season, scoring 18 goals in 16 matches across all competitions, and will be a big miss if he is ruled out for an extended period due to his ankle problem.

Xabi Alonso’s men currently have a three-point lead over arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga after only losing one of their opening 12 league matches.

They are also seventh in the table at the halfway mark of the league phase of the Champions League, but did suffer a setback in their last outing when they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on a night of frustration for Mbappe and Co.

For Sunday's Group D match against Azerbaijan, France will also be without AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné, who is suspended after a booking against Ukraine.

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga is also sidelined due to muscle tension in his left hamstring, the FFF confirmed.