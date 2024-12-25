Kylian Mbappe provides a transfer lesson to threaten Real Madrid supremacy

Real Madrid are the kings of Europe, that much was true even before La Decimoquinta.

Their 15th Champions League crown in May and sixth title in 11 years might not have seemed distinguishable to others inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema previously. Yet their dominance and supremacy, despite rivals possessing comparable resources and advantages over domestic rivals, appeared destined to approach a third decade. Particularly when they signed, for all the agent fees and signing bonuses, Kylian Mbappe for “free”. One of the defining players of a generation, in theory yet to reach his prime, added to the greatest team in Europe. His blockbuster signing, which reportedly included a staggering €150m (£127m) signing-on fee, initially projected a gloomy outlook for fans hoping for an unpredictable scrap for the greatest prize in European football in the coming years.

Real Madrid are a machine, and not just on the pitch, having built a new coliseum in what is perhaps the greatest sporting arena in the world, and capable of maximising the club’s revenue. Indeed, Florentino Perez always has a contingency plan to extend their dominance, no matter the inevitable end to these legendary players previously mentioned. Take Toni Kroos, too, who bowed out with grace in May; the German maestro floated across the Wembley turf one last time in club football to ensure Borussia Dortmund left with regret. Yet tears of joy flowed, not sadness or anxiety about the prospect of replacing perhaps the greatest midfielder of a generation. This, after all, has been meticulously planned for, Los Blancos forever insulated should any piece from their glittering array of stars bolt for pastures new. And that’s without a hasty glance at the most trendy option available at that particular junction, which might have led to a relentless pursuit of Rodri last summer in previous generations at the Bernabeu.

After last season’s final, Eduardo Camavinga, 22, and Federico Valverde, 26, were already integral and ready to take Kroos’s throne, while the eternal Luka Modric remains, sprinkling more stardust onto the field. The sheer force of Jude Bellingham, a complete footballer with the world at his feet, only adds to Real Madrid’s daunting engine room, even if he prefers to thrive in the hole behind a No 9.

And that’s before you consider Vinicius Jr, the matchwinner and, for some, the world’s finest footballer over the previous 12 months, only to have his Ballon d’Or inauguration rudely spoilt by Rodri after orchestrating Spain’s rise at Euro 2024 just a matter of weeks later.

No matter, Vini Jr is just 24, the selfless Rodrygo a year younger and scurrying away in the shadows of his compatriot, yet ever capable of becoming a protagonist for almost any other European giant should he yearn for his own accolades.

Then, 18-year-old Endrick arrived, and the mercurial Arda Guler demonstrated his dazzling impact for Turkey at the Euros, a side packed with immense potential now and for many years to come. So why, then, just six months later, do we find Carlo Ancelotti’s side stuttering and left to some extent with buyer’s remorse?

Nobody forced them to sign Mbappe, yet the French forward, electric as he is, has looked an uneasy fit. The 14 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions mask Mbappe’s pain, a generous contribution on paper to an otherwise testing campaign.

He will hope a goal against the overmatched Pachuca, pocketing an Intercontinental Cup medal for his troubles, can inspire him to new heights in the biggest moments. So far, Mbappe has rarely been lauded by his teammates or integral to his side’s fleeting spells of dominance.

A point off top in LaLiga and behind local rivals Atletico, the real alarm has been in the newly expanded Champions League, where they sit 20th and four points from a top-eight finish and automatic progress. The harrowing experience for Mbappe at Anfield and that crunching Conor Bradley tackle further underlined the challenge at hand.

The jeopardy of the playoffs awaits and a frantic period to fix an issue that lingers. How do you squeeze Mbappe, Bellingham and Vini Jr into the same lineup while ensuring all of the above retain that freedom without losing the organisation and tenacity of last season?

The ghosts of Claude Makelele could yet emerge, after famously sacrificing their enforcer during the galacticos era in exchange for David Beckham, which unsettled the overall team dynamic. Madrid appeared past that with a ruthless strategy to acquire the very best young talent in the world and then to pounce on free transfers when the finished product hit the market.

David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and, perhaps, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, especially after Dani Carvajal’s horrendous injury, aligned with that, plugging gaps in the team. Yet there was not an obvious need for Mbappe, not yet at least, until his game evolves to lead the line and enable Vini Jr to roam freely in his preferred role.

An encouraging 3-2 win at Atalanta to safeguard their involvement as holders in the Champions League into 2025 saw Bellingham tucked in behind Mbappe.

That appears to be the combination that will define this side’s fate this season. Liverpool’s emergence under Arne Slot and a more thrilling Barcelona, led by their latest iconic front three of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, present serious threats to their crown.

Failure to find that harmony might not only see Los Blancos surrender their European title this term, but with Mbappe’s extortionate wages and a fierce determination to succeed could mean this problem lingers into next season too.

So transfers in 2024 revolve around the transfer, Mbappe and the unnecessary pursuit of perfection. Time will tell if Madrid endure another painful transfer lesson.