Nathan Ake knows Man City will miss ‘big character’ Kyle Walker if he leaves

Nathan Ake believes Kyle Walker would be a huge loss to Manchester City should he leave the club this month.

City skipper Walker was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s 8-0 FA Cup rout of League Two Salford after expressing a desire to move.

Manager Pep Guardiola said Walker, 34, wanted to “explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career” after eight years at City in which he has won 17 trophies.

It is not clear whether Walker, who is contracted until the end of next season, will leave this month but City are unlikely to stand in his way should a suitable offer be received.

Centre-back Ake said Walker, linked with AC Milan, would be missed “massively”.

The Dutchman added: “He’s been massive for us over the years, this year as well – a big character in the squad. He deserves a lot of praise for all the years he’s been a top player for this club.

“He’s a good guy as well, I’m very good with him. Let’s see what happens but there’s no doubt he’s been a massive player for us.”

Walker’s achievements since his £45million move from Tottenham in 2017 include six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He was close to leaving for Bayern Munich after the treble-winning campaign in 2023 but opted to stay at the Etihad Stadium and was later made captain.

His form since, however, has been mixed and 20-year-old Rico Lewis has been preferred at right-back at times this term. Walker has not started for City since the derby loss to Manchester United on December 15.

Ake has no doubt the club will move on.

“Well, to be fair we’ve got a good mix of young players,” the 29-year-old said. “You see today there’s many young players.

“We’ve got older ones, at the moment there’s a good mix and the club has always been good to find the right balance between ages. I’m sure they’ll continue to do that.”

Ake was one of only two specialist defenders to start against Salford, along with 19-year-old Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, as the club continue to grapple with injury problems with John Stones and Ruben Dias still sidelined.

The champions, who have fallen off the pace in the Premier League title race, are looking to strengthen this month.

Ake, who has been battling his own fitness issues, said: “Every time someone comes back, you have to play all the games because we don’t have many more (players available).

“It’s not easy but hopefully now things are looking a bit better and people are coming back. I think I’m almost there, bit by bit getting stronger and better. Of course, any incomings, if it happens it will be good.”

James McAtee scored a second-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish netted his first club goal since December 2023 as neighbours Salford were overpowered.

Jeremy Doku weighed in with two goals and Divin Mubama and Nico O’Reilly also got on the scoresheet.

It was City’s third consecutive victory in all competitions – a feat they last accomplished in October.

Ake said: “I think we are doing better. Every game we’re making progress.”