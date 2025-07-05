Kyle Walker completes shock Burnley move to end eight-year Man City spell
Walker ‘delighted’ with Turf Moor switch after a hugely successful spell with Manchester City
Kyle Walker has ended his eight-year stay at Manchester City by joining Burnley in a deal that could rise to £5m.
The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Turf Moor and becomes Burnley’s ninth summer recruit as they look to bolster their squad after promotion.
Walker, who had a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, was one of City’s bigger earners and it is thought his departure will save them around £10m in wages.
The right-back made the last of his 319 appearances for City in January before asking to be omitted from the squad as he looked for a move abroad. He joined AC Milan on loan for the second half of the season but before returning to City and being left out of the Club World Cup as Pep Guardiola signalled that his former captain’s time at the club was over.
But Walker’s former Tottenham teammate Scott Parker moved to bring him to Turf Moor and the England international said it was an easy decision to join Burnley.
"I'm delighted to be here," said Walker. "When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He's done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we're looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.”
Burnley only conceded 16 goals in the Championship last season, as they kept 30 clean sheets, and Walker hopes to help Parker’s defence.
He added: "Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad."
Walker, who has won 96 caps for England, was a £50m signing for City from Tottenham in 2017. He went on to win six Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2023 and two trebles, becoming captain two years ago.
