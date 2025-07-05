Kyle Walker completes shock Burnley move to end eight-year Man City spell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyle Walker has ended his eight-year stay at Manchester City by joining Burnley in a deal that could rise to £5m.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Turf Moor and becomes Burnley’s ninth summer recruit as they look to bolster their squad after promotion.

Walker, who had a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, was one of City’s bigger earners and it is thought his departure will save them around £10m in wages.

Walker has moved to newly-promoted Burnley ( The FA via Getty Images )

The right-back made the last of his 319 appearances for City in January before asking to be omitted from the squad as he looked for a move abroad. He joined AC Milan on loan for the second half of the season but before returning to City and being left out of the Club World Cup as Pep Guardiola signalled that his former captain’s time at the club was over.

But Walker’s former Tottenham teammate Scott Parker moved to bring him to Turf Moor and the England international said it was an easy decision to join Burnley.

"I'm delighted to be here," said Walker. "When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He's done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we're looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.”

Burnley only conceded 16 goals in the Championship last season, as they kept 30 clean sheets, and Walker hopes to help Parker’s defence.

He added: "Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad."

Walker, who has won 96 caps for England, was a £50m signing for City from Tottenham in 2017. He went on to win six Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2023 and two trebles, becoming captain two years ago.