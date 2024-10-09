Kostas Tsimikas: Trent Alexander-Arnold is England’s number one right-back

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s numbers “speak for themselves” as he prepares to face his Liverpool team-mate in the Nations League on Thursday.

Interim England manager Lee Carsley has restored the 26-year-old to his familiar right-back position for his two games in charge so far.

During Gareth Southgate’s tenure he was frequently deployed in various midfielder roles including as a holding player during Euro 2024, though there were times when he was left out of the squad altogether with Southgate typically preferring Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier at right-back.

Tsimikas feels that should his Anfield colleague get the nod in defence from Carsley for a third game running at Wembley, it will be well deserved after years spent dropping in and out of international contention.

“For sure it was really hard for him,” he said. “Trent is the kind of guy who wants to play. I’m really happy for him the last couple of games. He plays and always delivers.

“The numbers in Liverpool speak for themselves. For my opinion, he knows my opinion, for me he is the No1.”

Tsimikas, who has made more than 50 Premier League appearances since moving from Olympiacos in 2020, will be up against familiar faces as Greece look to stay ahead of England at the top of the group.

Victories against Finland and the Republic of Ireland in the competition so far have left the 28-year-old under no illusion that his country face an altogether different proposition against the Euro 2024 runners-up.

“Of course, everybody knows England has the best talent in the world,” he said. “I played against many of them for Liverpool so I know them quite well.

“We have to give absolutely everything to be 2000 per cent ready and focused.

“Cole Palmer is personally one of the players I like the most. Always he delivers. He played very, very good in Chelsea. If he plays we have to be spot on from minute one.”

I’m really happy for him the last couple of games. He plays and always delivers. Kostas Tsimikas on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Greece coach Ivan Jovanovic, who like Carsley is just two games into international management following the departure of Gus Poyet in March, spoke highly of Southgate’s achievements in leading England to two tournament finals.

But, having observed the team during their managerial transition, the 62-year-old acknowledged England are a different, more fluid prospect than in previous years.

“Southgate did a lot for English football,” said Jovanovic. “However the style has changed slightly under Lee Carsley.

“He has instilled a bit more of a possession-based style and the players have a bit more creative freedom. The wingers (Bukayo) Saka and (Anthony) Gordon have more creative freedom.

“Wembley is a symbol of world football. But the team is not here for tourism, they have a match to play.

“England being one of the best teams in the world, it’s a good measuring stick to see how the team measures up compared to the teams we’ve already played.”