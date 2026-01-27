Tottenham’s Kolo Muani and Odobert ‘fine’ after car accident, Frank says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has said Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert were involved in a minor car crash on Tuesday.

Frank said the accident took place as they made their way to the airport ahead of their Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Sky Sports reported that a tyre blew out on Kolo Muani’s car, with Odobert - in a separate car - pulling over to check on his teammate.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Frank said: “Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are both fine. Unfortunately, both were involved in a minor accident - everyone involved in that accident is fine.

“It was a tyre blowing up, so the two of them are a little bit delayed, but they will land later tonight.”

He later said: “I'm actually in doubt if they were both in the car. But they were together. But they are fine - it was on the way to the airport.”

Frank suggested that both would be available for the game despite the scare, saying: “That is my absolute understanding on everything.

“I haven't spoken to them personally yet because the first message is that they are fine.

“They are flying out later, and I fully expect both to be available for tomorrow.”

Spurs will be without Pedro Porro, who will miss four weeks with a hamstring injury, and Micky van de Ven, who has a minor issue and is expected to be back in time for Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester City.

Pape Sarr and Joao Palhinha however both return to the side for Wednesday’s clash, while Radu Dragusin, Mathys Tel, Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma are all ineligible.