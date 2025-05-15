Hearts-bound Derek McInnes will not be in charge for Kilmarnock’s season ender

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derek McInnes will not be in the home dugout when Kilmarnock host Hearts on Sunday.

A number of Killie fans directed chants towards Hearts and McInnes during their 3-0 defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday after the two clubs agreed a deal for the former Aberdeen boss to move to Tynecastle.

Some of the visiting support ended up calling for McInnes to leave immediately and the club have taken a swift decision to remove the awkwardness from their final William Hill Premiership game.

A club statement read: “It has been agreed between our board of directors, Derek McInnes and his staff that the best approach would be if they were not in charge for the final match of the season.

“Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald will also not be involved – first team preparation and matchday duties will be undertaken by Chris Burke and Craig Clark.

“We look forward to seeing the blue and white army out in force this weekend as we give the players the send off they deserve.”

Killie travelled to Fir Park with hopes of finishing seventh but the defeat – which came after Robbie Deas’ first-half red card – means they will finish ninth.

With no prize money at stake for Killie and Hearts potentially needing a result to finish above Motherwell, McInnes has been taken out of a difficult situation.

The 53-year-old’s move to Hearts is expected to be confirmed on Monday after the Tynecastle board identified him as their preferred candidate to succeed Neil Critchley.

McInnes led Killie from fourth place in the Championship to European football within two-and-a-half years and his assistant, Sheerin, was disappointed to hear fans turn against him at Fir Park.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I’m biased, I think he deserves a lot better, but that’s easy for me to sit here and say.

“He’ll be gutted by it, I know he’ll be gutted by it, because he has given his all to the club.

“Unfortunately, football moves on and things happen in the game. You get opportunities and they’re too difficult to turn down sometimes.

“As much as he’ll be disappointed with it, he knows what he’s done for this club. It’s been nothing short of incredible to get them where they are.”

Sheerin added: “It’s just a horrible situation the way it fell. The timing of it, he can’t get away from that, but I think he’s dealt with it brilliantly.”