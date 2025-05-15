Derek McInnes will not lead Kilmarnock into Hearts game with Jambos move agreed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been taken out of the firing line before what could have been an extremely awkward afternoon against his prospective employers.

The club announced McInnes would not be in the home dugout when Kilmarnock host Hearts on Sunday in their final William Hill Premiership game of the season.

A number of Killie fans directed chants towards Hearts and McInnes during their 3-0 defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday after the two clubs agreed a deal for the former Aberdeen boss to move to Tynecastle.

Some of the visiting support ended up calling for McInnes to leave immediately, in so many words, and the club swiftly agreed to remove him from what assistant manager Paul Sheerin termed a “horrible situation”.

A club statement read: “It has been agreed between our board of directors, Derek McInnes and his staff that the best approach would be if they were not in charge for the final match of the season.

“Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald will also not be involved – first team preparation and matchday duties will be undertaken by Chris Burke and Craig Clark.

“We look forward to seeing the blue and white army out in force this weekend as we give the players the send off they deserve.”

Killie travelled to Fir Park with hopes of finishing seventh but the defeat – which came after Robbie Deas’ first-half red card – means they will end ninth.

With no prize money at stake for Killie and Hearts potentially needing a result to finish above Motherwell, McInnes has been taken out of a difficult situation.

The 53-year-old’s move to Hearts is expected to be confirmed early next week after the Tynecastle board identified him as their preferred candidate to succeed Neil Critchley.

McInnes led Killie from fourth place in the Championship to European football within two-and-a-half years and Burke was full of praise from someone he called a “mentor”.

The former Rangers and Kilmarnock winger said: “First and foremost as a football club and as staff, and especially myself, we can only be thankful for what Derek McInnes has done for the football club and his staff members as well.

“It’s been a long journey but a good journey. His first game was Queen of the South away and then we were playing at Copenhagen away. That tells you the achievements.

“I think it’s really important we don’t get too caught up in emotion and really reflect on what the successful parts were, what the manager and the coaching staff brought to this group. He’s created a great culture.”

Looking ahead to Sunday, the club’s under-18s coach said: “From my own point of view it’s been a little bit strange, I’m not going to lie.

“But ultimately in football you just have to take it on and go for it. Whatever you have been asked by the board, the fact is I need to help the players. We have a game to prepare for against a good team.

“As much as it happens in football and you lose good people and good staff, and I like to think we will be friends for the rest of our lives, we have to move on quickly and really focus on the game against Hearts.”