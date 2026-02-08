Kieran Trippier pledges to turn Newcastle’s dire form around after latest home loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kieran Trippier vowed that Newcastle would turn around a disappointing run of form to get to where they want to be by the end of the season.

The 35-year-old full-back acknowledged that a relentless schedule was taking its toll on the Magpies - they have played 11 games in 35 days in four different competitions since 4 January and will have negotiated 18 in 60 days by time the March international window comes around - but insisted there was no room for excuses.

Speaking after Saturday's demoralising 3-2 Premier League defeat by Brentford at St James' Park and before Tuesday night's trip to former club Tottenham, Trippier told the club's official website: "Make no mistake, we will turn this around.

"We're just going through a difficult patch. I'm not using any excuses for the amount of games because us players, supporters and the club want to play Champions League football.

"We want to be playing in every competition so there's no excuses from my side on that sense, but it's about resetting.

"We've not won in five but it's all about character, stepping up and being accounted for, myself included.

"We will be back winning games and it's another tough test at Tottenham, but all we can do is recharge, keep listening to the manager and go again because it's a relentless schedule. But that's what we want."

Saturday's reverse was particularly galling after Eddie Howe's men got themselves ahead through Sven Botman's first-half header on his 100th appearance for the club, only for Vitaly Janelt and Igor Thiago's penalty to give the Bees the advantage at the break.

Bruno Guimaraes levelled from the spot with 12 minutes remaining and the locals at St James' settled in in anticipation of a winner, although that ultimately came at the other end when the impressive Dango Ouattara struck.

open image in gallery Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United's Nick Pope and Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw react after Brentford's Dango Ouattara scored their third goal ( Action Images via Reuters )

A chastened Trippier said: "I always look at myself after every game and I don't even need to look at the third goal because I'm out of position.

"That's where I stand up and take responsibility, which I've done throughout my whole career. I don't hide. I don't shy away from it."

Newcastle, who have dropped 19 points from winning positions this season, now sit 12th in the table, five places and six points behind Brentford, who host leaders Arsenal on Thursday night.

The Londoners are only five points worse off than Manchester United in fourth, although head coach Keith Andrews was making no predictions about what they could achieve by the end of the campaign.

Andrews said: "I don't know. I'm not really focused on this season. I'm focused on game-to-game. Whether that's the right way to work or not, I'm not entirely sure.

"We'll dust ourselves down from this one. Regardless of what way we play, we always just go game-to-game and get ready for the next one, which is a pretty big one."