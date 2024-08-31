Kieran McKenna says Ipswich have ‘more belief’ after Fulham draw

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kieran McKenna says Ipswich have gained belief from their opening three matches of the Premier League season after they held Fulham to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys were on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool and a 4-1 loss to Manchester City before they gained their first point on Saturday.

McKenna says his men have gained faith after Liam Delap’s long-range goal gave them the opener in Suffolk.

Fulham’s Adama Traore netted an equaliser in the 32nd minute before both sides failed to find a winner after the break.

McKenna said: “Especially in the Liverpool game, the players came away with more confidence from it.

“And today we built on what we did against Liverpool. Our pressure was good and aggressive again.

“I think the players have come away from the first three games with more belief to be honest.

“It was a good solid performance from us which showed the growth in the team. We were competitive and had the better of the second half and were the more likely team to win against an established Premier League team.

“To produce a performance as well-organised, coordinated and with good spirit and qualities, it was a positive sign.”

Delap’s goal marked his first for the club since his summer move from Manchester City.

The forward received the ball off Leif Davis on half-way before he drove forward and picked out the top left-hand corner after 15 minutes.

“It was a great moment wasn’t it,” McKenna added.

“It’s his first goal for the club and the club’s first Premier League goal at Portman Road for 22 years. I enjoyed his all-round performance, each week he’s getting stronger, he’s learning, he’s got great growth to come.

“He’s got great potential, we have real faith in Liam and we are enjoying working with him.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes his players needed to produce a better second-half performance after they failed to build on last week’s 2-1 home win over Leicester.

He said: “It was a tough game against an aggressive side. They have great support which demanded us to win duels and beat the pressure.

“First half we did this better than the second. They scored in a moment where we were in control and we should have done better.”