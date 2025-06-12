Kevin De Bruyne joins Napoli after turning down lucrative offer to leave Europe
De Bruyne opted to join the Italian champions as he turned down an offer from Chicago Fire
Kevin De Bruyne has joined Napoli on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.
The 33-year-old opted to sign for the Serie A champions after turning down a move to the Chicago Fire in MLS.
De Bruyne arrived in Italy on Thursday and was mobbed by Napoli fans before meeting owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.
The Belgium international departed City after 10 years and said he remained confident of playing at the highest level.
While he did not rule out playing for another Premier League club, De Bruyne was faced with a choice between Napoli and Chicago Fire.
He joins a side who won their second Serie A title in three seasons last month and will link up with Belgium team-mate Romelu Lukaku in Naples.
“Kevin is proud to be one of us!,” Napoli posted on social media platform X.
De Bruyne lifted 19 trophies at City following his move from German side VfL Wolfsburg - including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.
He made 422 appearances in all competitions for City, netting 108 times and registering 177 assists, though injuries have limited De Bruyne over the last two seasons.
