Napoli president on Kevin De Bruyne move: ‘He’s already bought a villa’

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said that Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has already purchased a villa in Italy, fueling speculation of a potential move to the Serie A champions.

De Bruyne's contract with Manchester City expires this summer, ending a decade-long tenure at the Etihad Stadium where he amassed an impressive collection of trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League victory.

While the 33-year-old Belgian playmaker has also been linked with a move to the United States, De Laurentiis's comments suggest a strong belief in securing De Bruyne's services for Napoli. This potential transfer would be a significant coup for the Italian club, adding a world-class talent to their ranks.

De Laurentiis was asked about the possibility as the club held an open-top bus parade to celebrate their second title success in three years.

open image in gallery De Bruyne’s successes at City included six Premier League titles (Martin Rickett/PA)

He told RAI: “Will he get to lift this cup too? Probably yes. I know that he’s sorted a few things already and I believe he’s already bought a beautiful villa.

“This morning I was on a video call with him, his wife and his nine-year-old son and it was a beautiful sight.”

But asked if this could be considered official confirmation of a move, De Laurentiis added: “Not yet. Until it’s in black and white, there will be no confirmation.”

De Bruyne made his 421st and, in all likelihood, final appearance for City as a late substitute in their last Premier League game of the season at Fulham on Sunday.

De Bruyne could still be eligible to represent City at this summer’s Club World Cup but he is not expected to be involved in the tournament in the United States.