Pep Guardiola leaves door open to Kevin De Bruyne leaving Man City

Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City is between the club and the player, adding that he is only concerned about finishing the season as strongly as possible.

De Bruyne is out of contract in the summer and Guardiola did not say whether the Belgian was any closer to extending his 10-year stay at the Etihad when asked about the Belgian.

“It is between the club and Kevin and his agent. It is between the club and Kevin,” Guardiola said ahead of facing Bournemouth in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

"In the position that I am in, we are just concerned about the team and finishing the season in the best position possible. We have to think about the best thing for the club with the FA Cup, the Premier League and the Club World Cup."

When asked if he expected De Bruyne to feature in the Club World Cup and stay beyond the summer, Guardiola replied: “He is our player”.

Guardiola added that City’s players and staff do not deserve any Club World Cup bonuses after it was confirmed that prize money for the revamped competition will see the winners take home up to £97m.

“We don't deserve a bonus this season. If we win, it will go to the club," Guardiola said. “The manager, backroom staff and players don't deserve it. Not even a watch!"

City’s only chance of winning domestic silverware is through the FA Cup but they face a tough test at Bournemouth, where they lost in the Premier League earlier this season.

“They have a special way of playing and it works with the players and the ideas that they have,” Guardiola said.