Departing Kevin De Bruyne set for final Manchester derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin De Bruyne is set to play his last Manchester derby as City make the short journey to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Belgian playmaker announced on Friday he is to leave City this summer after a glorious decade at the club in which his successes have included six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The 33-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has scored 106 goals and made 174 assists in 413 appearances for City since joining the club in 2015.

He could now have potentially just nine games remaining in a City shirt, starting with Sunday’s clash at arch-rivals United.

That could be increased to 10 if City beat Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup semi final, and there could be a further seven if De Bruyne participates in the Club World Cup – something which is still to be determined.

Whatever the final number is, manager Pep Guardiola expects the final months of De Bruyne’s glittering City career to be a celebration of his achievements.

Guardiola said: “Still we have nine games, hopefully 10, four at home, that still we can enjoy with our fans.

“He will get, I’m pretty sure, the love and the recognition that all of us, the fans, think that he deserves.

“We remember with a big smile the pleasure that we could share all together with our fans, how when he scored that last goal against Plymouth here, the people sang.

“People here in England, not just in this club, recognise incredibly well the players that have given something unique.”

The announcement of De Bruyne’s departure has provided the main talking point ahead of a derby that, unusually, has otherwise attracted little hype.

With City having long since surrendered their Premier League title, securing a Champions League place is now their relatively modest aim. United, meanwhile, are battling just to get into the top half.

“In the last two games, we were good,” said Guardiola, reflecting on an FA Cup triumph at Bournemouth and comfortable victory over relegation-threatened Leicester.

“Hopefully we will continue in the last eight games in the Premier League.”