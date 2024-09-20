Pep Guardiola issues Kevin De Bruyne injury update ahead of Arsenal clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Kevin de Bruyne will face a late fitness test as Manchester City wait to see if he will be fit to face Arsenal on Sunday.

The midfielder went off at half-time in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Inter Milan with a hamstring problem and while he is making progress, manager Pep Guardiola is not sure if he will be available.

De Bruyne has started all four Premier League games this season for City and was pivotal in their last two wins over Arsenal, scoring three times in the victories that helped decide the title in the 2022-23 season.

And Guardiola said: “He feels a little bit better today but we have not yet had training and we will see. He could be [involved].”

Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan are potential replacements if De Bruyne is ruled out while Guardiola also remains without defender Nathan Ake, who suffered a muscle problem playing for the Netherlands during the international break.

Arsenal will be without their injured captain Martin Odegaard and Guardiola said: “I’m sorry for him, I like to play against the toughest squad.”

The City manager faces a reunion with his old assistant, Mikel Arteta, and with Raheem Sterling, who joined Arsenal on deadline day.

Guardiola said he was surprised to see the winger move on loan from Chelsea but felt Arteta had the same reaction after thinking a deal for Sterling was impossible.

The England international was named Footballer of the Year during his time at City, scoring 120 goals for Guardiola.

And the City manager said: “I wish him all the best. All the players that behaved well in this club, helped us to be who we are, where we are. We cannot understand the first years in my tenure at Manchester City without Raheem. He has been so important. I wish him all the best. Of course, I would prefer he doesn’t perform well on Sunday.”