Stressful way England reached Euros final unlocked perfect weapon – Keira Walsh

Keira Walsh is convinced the “stressful” manner by which England reached the Euro 2025 final has unlocked the perfect weapon to seek revenge against World Cup holders Spain.

England players have described this campaign as a roller-coaster, beginning with a hope-dipping loss to France that left their title defence hanging by a thread, then the high of dominant wins over the Netherlands and Wales before they fought their way through topsy-turvy, back-to-back spectacular comebacks in the knockout rounds.

Now 90 minutes away from lifting their second major trophy, the Lionesses are set for their toughest test yet as they face the same side that beat them 1-0 in the Sydney World Cup final two summers ago.

“I think the way we did it brings the team closer together,” said Walsh. “We just don’t know when to give up.

“I’ve probably not (known anything like this).

“I think obviously we come in every tournament and we want to reach the final and maybe the way we’ve done it is a little more stressful for everyone.

“But I think that’s kind of the beauty of this team, is that we are relentless and we’ve got belief in ourselves that even in the 90th minute, we can get a goal and we can win.

“I think that’s what’s really special about us at the minute.”

Walsh, who spent three years at Barcelona, is very familiar with the Spanish threats, particularly Aitana Bonmati, the Barca midfielder and back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner who scored the extra-time winner in Spain’s semi-final win over Germany.

Spain’s World Cup win was overshadowed by controversy, eventually leading to former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales being found guilty of sexually assaulting Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso after kissing her on the lips without her consent during the medal ceremony.

Some Spain players have also expressed disappointment that their triumph in Australia did not yield the same women’s football paradigm shift in their country as England’s victory at their home Euros.

“I think they probably could have had more (respect),” added Walsh. “I think, the way our league jumped after we won the Euros and everything in and around it, if you compare it to Spain, it probably wasn’t the same and they won the World Cup.

“They probably could have had more support.

“After the game there was a lot of controversy and I don’t think, for them, there was enough spotlight on how incredible they played and how incredible some of their players were. It was all about the other stuff that had gone on.

“As a professional, that was disappointing to see. I have a lot of friends in that team and I think they probably deserved a little bit more than what they got.”

The Lionesses’ bench has been instrumental in Switzerland, where Arsenal duo Chloe Kelly and 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang – who has scored three goals in her first four England caps, including equalisers in the last two matches – have enthusiastically inherited the “super sub” baton.

Asked where the Lionesses’ never-say-die attitude comes from, Walsh explained: “Honestly, I think it’s part of being English.

“I think that’s what we feel when we put the shirt on. It’s that we give everything, we run ourselves into the ground and that’s the beauty of this squad.

“We know that if we have to come off because we’re tired, there’s going to be someone else who can finish the job.

“It’s what we speak about as a team. It’s that English resilience and it’s something that we really pride ourselves on.

“You can see that in the last two games, that’s something we really believe.”