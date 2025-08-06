Keir Starmer urges those involved with Morecambe to ‘do the right thing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “very concerned” about the plight of Morecambe and has urged everyone involved with the club “to do the right thing”.

The Shrimps, who were relegated from League Two last season, are at risk of closure due to a financial crisis.

Morecambe were last week suspended by the National League, a decision which will be reviewed on August 20, amid a protracted takeover process involving owner Jason Whittingham and sports investment company Panjab Warriors.

“In relation to Morecambe, I’m very concerned about the situation, and urge all concerned to do the right thing to ensure that we get the outcome that every Morecambe fan, every football fan wants, which is a thriving and successful club,” Sir Keir told Bauer Media.

“It is really important. Morecambe (football club) matters to the people of Morecambe, to the community, to the fans.

“These are pride of place issues and whether it’s Morecambe or other clubs, we have to do everything we can to make sure that they’re not just surviving but they have the opportunity to thrive.”

A bill to establish an independent football regulator became law two weeks ago but is unlikely to be in place in time to prevent Morecambe from collapse.

Early last month, owner Whittingham sacked the Shrimps’ board of directors a day after they announced they would put the Lancashire club into administration.

Asked if the government would consider stepping in, Sir Keir said: “Look, there are already discussions going on.

“There is a way through this and I’d urge everyone to do the right thing and get to the right outcome here. It really matters.”