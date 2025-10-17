Discussions to overturn ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans happening ‘at pace’ – No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Discussions are happening “at pace, across Government” to resolve the ban on fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv from next month’s Europa League game at Aston Villa, Downing Street has said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to do “everything in his power” to ensure Jewish people feel safe in the UK, a No 10 spokesman added.

Authorities in Birmingham are facing mounting pressure to overturn the ban on visiting fans from attending the match at Villa Park on November 6.

The Home Office has been speaking with police in Birmingham to offer them support, Downing Street said.

Conversations aimed at overturning the ban began on Thursday night, No 10 told reporters, and have also included a phone call between Communities Secretary Steve Reed and Birmingham City Council.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is, meanwhile, “meeting officials to discuss what more can be done to try to find a way through to resolve this, and what more can be done to allow fans to attend the game safely”, a No 10 spokesman said.

He added: “You can expect to hear further updates today. I won’t pre-empt the conversations, but these are happening at pace, across Government, with all the relevant groups to find a way to resolve this.”

The Prime Minister has been “angered by the decision”, the spokesman also said, adding: “While of course this is an operational decision, we are perfectly entitled to speak out on fundamental principles of fairness like this.”

He said: “The Prime Minister will do everything in his power to give Jewish communities the security they deserve and, as he has made clear, we think this is the wrong decision.”