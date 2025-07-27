Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

You’ve made nation proud – Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulates Lionesses

Sarina Wiegman’s England won the title on home soil three years ago.

Phil Blanche
Sunday 27 July 2025 15:20 EDT
England players celebrate European Championship glory (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated England on retaining their European Championship crown.

England beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties in the Euro 2025 final after a 1-1 draw to defend the title they won three years ago.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Champions! Congratulations @Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

The Prince of Wales was spotted in the stands applauding and celebrating with those around him – including his daughter Princess Charlotte.

William was among those to heap praise on striker Michelle Agyemang, who was named young player of the tournament.

As the presentation ceremony took place, William exchanged words with Agyemang, appearing to say, “Well played, fantastic, well done”.

