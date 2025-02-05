Karen Carney says she is her own biggest critic as a pundit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pundit Karen Carney says she does not listen to outside opinion and is her own biggest critic of her performances in a TV studio.

Carney is one of the most established female pundits in the game and wants to help the next generation of women trying to make it in a male-dominated industry.

Her colleagues such as Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward have been subject to abuse, but no one judges Carney harder than she does herself.

Asked if she feels like she is judged differently to male pundits, she told the PA news agency: “No, my biggest critic is me. I want to be the best that I can be.

“It’s the same as when you’re a player. I know when I’ve done well and I know when I haven’t done well.

“But as long as I’m well prepared, well informed, or as much as I can, it always gives you the best chance.

“I think my favourite part is doing the analysis, breaking down a game. But my attitude will never change to be the best that I can.

“I write down often, how do I want to be portrayed in the media? And I want to try and be classy, well informed, really well prepared.

“And try and be the best that I can be. I still think I can get better and improve a lot.”

Carney is involved in a programme to help aspiring female broadcasters crack the industry as Google Pixel and The Powerhouse Project have united to create the Pixel FC Academy.

Twelve successful applicants will attend educational workshops during a five-month programme and get the chance to secure paid work placements at places such as Google Pixel, Arsenal, the Football Association and ITV.

The 37-year-old added: “We know that data is telling us that a lot of people believe that this industry is male-dominated, and 70 per cent of women believe that. So it’s a great initiative to help women get involved in the media.”

:: For more information about Pixel FC Academy, visit https://www.thepowerhouseproject.co.uk/pixelfcacademy