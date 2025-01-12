Kieran McKenna says Kalvin Phillips ‘growing in confidence’ after Ipswich win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kieran McKenna believes Kalvin Phillips is “making good steps “during his loan at Ipswich after he netted his first goal since December 2023 during Town’s 3-0 FA Cup third-round win over Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.

Manchester City loanee Phillips, who has featured just 11 times in the Premier League this season, produced a whipped shot from distance to open the scoring.

Ipswich’s press forced a high turnover, allowing Jack Clarke to add a second in the 24th minute before Jack Taylor grabbed a third.

Ali Al-Hamadi had a chance to add a fourth from the spot after the break but scuffed his penalty wide.

“I thought he (Phillips) played well. I thought him and Massimo (Luongo) were very good,” McKenna said.

“Kalvin’s in a good position, he’s growing in confidence and rhythm and he showed his quality in midfield.

“I think he’s had a really solid first half of the season to be honest. There will always be a different perception of Kalvin because he’s come from Manchester City but he’s a normal person and a very good player who’s trying his best.

“He came in without a pre-season with us, he played a lot at the start, I think eight or nine in a row, and if you compare that with starts he’s had two years before that then it’s quite a lot.

“He’s improving, growing in confidence and fitness, understanding of his role and what we ask of him and he’s making good steps and progressing well.”

Al-Hamadi had a chance to score from the spot following a handball in the area by Grant Ward.

Despite putting his effort well wide, McKenna praised the forward’s overall display on Sunday.

“I think he did a lot of good work,” he added.

“Off the ball he was outstanding and some of his link-up was really good and that’s the life of a striker.

“He’s a good penalty taker so it’s not like him to not catch one cleanly but I thought he played well and helped the team.”

Rovers manager Inigo Calderon highlighted the gulf in class between his Sky Bet League One side and their Premier League hosts as a reason behind their third-round exit.

“We didn’t start well enough and we showed them too much respect,” he said.

“Especially when we defended high it needed to be perfect. It was coming with the first 15 minutes.

“The difference is why where we play (Sky Bet League One) and where they play (Premier League).”