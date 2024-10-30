Jurgen Klopp defends decision to take ‘outstanding’ new role with Red Bull after criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp defended his decision to join Red Bull as global head of soccer from next year following criticism from fans in Germany, saying the project was “outstanding” for him.

Klopp, who ended a successful nine-year stint at Liverpool last season, also coached Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, with many of those clubs’ fans angered by his decision to join Red Bull.

Fans in Mainz during a league game earlier in October even unfurled banners venting their anger over Klopp‘s decision. Klopp had spent 18 years as a Mainz player and then coach.

Many fans in Germany oppose the ownership structure of Red Bull-controlled clubs, including RB Leipzig where the energy drinks maker helped them, with investment injections, race through the lower divisions to reach the Bundesliga in 2016.

“You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be,” Klopp told the podcast of former Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

“I am 57 and can still work a few more years. But I did not see myself on the sidelines for now. It was clear for me that I would do something. So then Red Bull came. For me it is outstanding.”

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015 and won the Champions League, their first English League title since 1990, the Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

He had also led Dortmund to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, a German Cup and a Champions League final in 2013.

Klopp will not be involved in the day-to-day operations but act as advisor for the Red Bull-owned clubs in Germany, United States, Brazil and Austria.

“I did not want to step on anyone’s toes. I love all my former clubs,” Klopp said. “But I don’t know what I could have done so that everyone is happy.”

Reuters