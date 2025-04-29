Tuesday’s briefing: Klopp congratulates Liverpool as Arteta makes fan plea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated the club as the celebrations for their record-equalling 20th top-flight title continued on Monday. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, made a plea to fans ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain.

Praise for Reds from Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said he was “extremely positive” about Liverpool’s future after offering his congratulations to the new Premier League champions.

The squad which clinched the title on Sunday in Arne Slot’s first season in charge was assembled by the German before he left last summer.

“Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future!” the former Reds boss wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have confirmed they will hold a title parade on Monday, May 26, the day after their final match of the season against Crystal Palace.

Gunners prepare for PSG test

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal fans to bring their ‘shirts, shorts and boots’ to the Emirates Stadium to carry his players to a maiden Champions League title.

The Gunners will contest their first semi-final on Europe’s grandest stage in 16 years when they host Paris St Germain.

Supporters answered Arteta’s pre-match call to create a raucous atmosphere for the first leg of their quarter-final against Real Madrid and he hopes for the same this time.

The Spaniard said: “You can sense the energy and the enthusiasm. It is probably one of the biggest games that the Emirates has seen since we built it.

“I told them, and I’m not exaggerating here, ‘Guys, bring your boots, bring your shorts, bring your T-shirts, and let’s play every ball together. We want to do something special’. That place has to be something that we haven’t seen before.”

Mikel Merino also handed Arteta a boost after injury by training on Monday.

Injury woe for Rashford

Marcus Rashford is expected to be ruled out for the rest of Aston Villa’s season due to a hamstring injury, the PA news agency understands.

The on-loan Manchester United forward missed Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace.

Manager Unai Emery has already said the player is likely to be out for “some weeks”.

It is also understood Villa have rejected a request from Tottenham to bring forward the May 18 Premier League clash between the sides to help the London club to prepare for a possible Europa League final appearance.

Leeds back on top

Leeds edged back in front in the Sky Bet Championship title race as they turned on the style to beat play-off chasing Bristol City 4-0 at Elland Road.

Ao Tanaka and Willy Gnonto struck before substitute Largie Ramazani’s late brace for Daniel Farke’s side, who have already secured promotion.

The win took them back above Burnley on goal difference at the top, with one game to play.

What’s on today?

While the main focus of attention will be at the Emirates, there is also some League One action. Burton will ensure survival if they avoid defeat against Wigan.