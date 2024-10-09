Jurgen Klopp lands high-profile new job months after Liverpool exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jurgen Klopp has returned to football following his Liverpool exit with a prominent new role to develop the game at Red Bull Soccer.

The 57-year-old, whose final game for the Reds after a nine-year spell came four months ago in a 2-0 win over Wolves, will become Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull and will be tasked with overseeing the company’s network of clubs.

Klopp’s role will cover the day-to-day operations and hold an influence on the strategic vision to develop the Red Bull philosophy.

He will also have an influence on the organisation’s global scouting operation and contrinbute to the training and development of coaches.

Klopp said in a statement on his return: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

open image in gallery Jurgen Klopp during an emotional farewell following his final Liverpool game in May ( PA Wire )

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”