Jurgen Klopp and staff received £9.6m after Liverpool exit

Liverpool’s financial accounts have revealed Jurgen Klopp and his staff received a £9.6m pay-off when they left Anfield last season.

The Reds released their latest figures on Friday and posted a loss of £57m, with the absence of Champions League football contributing to the totals.

Klopp left Liverpool after a transformational nine-year reign in charge, with the club winning the Carabao Cup and returning to the Champions League in his final season. Liverpool also won the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup during the German’s reign.

Klopp waved goodbye to Liverpool last season ( Getty Images )

Klopp and his staff received pay-offs to cover the time that remained on their contracts.

Liverpool are on course to win the Premier League this season under Arne Slot, while progress in the Champions League should also boost their accounts.

Liverpool invested heavily in the transfer window in the last financial year, with £150m spent on Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo.

While Liverpool’s success on the pitch under Slot means that is now viewed as a sound investment, it added to Liverpool posting a loss for the second consecutive season.

Liverpool did record growth in commercial revenue and matchday income, thanks to the opening of the new Anfield Road stand, but there was a £38m drop in media revenue due to the absence of Champions League football.

While staff costs, which include player wages and bonuses, increased by £13m to £386m - partly due to Champions League qualification and winning the Carabao Cup.