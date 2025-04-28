Jurgen Klopp ‘extremely positive’ about Liverpool’s future after title win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “extremely positive” about the club’s future after offering his congratulations to the new Premier League champions.

The squad which won a record-equalling 20th league title in Arne Slot’s first season was assembled by the German before he left last summer.

After his final game he sang Slot’s name on the pitch – something which was reciprocated by the Dutchman in Sunday’s celebrations at Anfield – and the pair have kept in contact ever since.

“Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future!” Klopp wrote on Instagram.

He signed off “Thank you Luv”, a reference to the phrase he chose to have printed on the front of his hoodie at his farewell to recognise the saying which made him feel at home during nine years on Merseyside.

Slot has frequently mentioned he was grateful for the quality of the squad bequeathed to him and he explained why he publicly thanked his predecessor following the 5-1 victory over Tottenham.

“Why did I do that? Because of what he did before I even arrived here. That’s something not one manager had ever done before,” he said.

“That is what definitely helped me, but apart from that he helped me even more with the team he left behind and the culture he left behind in that team.

“The quality the players have was obvious for everyone but the culture of hard work, the culture of not only the players but also the staff members, has been incredible.

“That’s one of the reasons we could achieve what we have achieved this season. For obvious reasons, it was a nice moment to thank him as well.”