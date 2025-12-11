Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jude Bellingham has insisted that Xabi Alonso still has the backing of Real Madrid’s players after suffering the latest of a string of poor results against Manchester City.

Los Blancos succumbed to a comeback defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side on Wednesday night, with two goals from Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland flipping the Champions League clash on its head before half-time at the Bernabeu.

With Real unable to recover the advantage, the Spanish giants were dealt a second consecutive home loss, having been beaten 2-0 by Celta Viga on Sunday.

Alonso has now overseen just two wins in the past eight games, but star man Bellingham says his teammates have not lost faith in the former midfielder.

"The manager's been great. I personally have a great relationship with him, a lot of the lads do as well," he told TNT Sports.

"After the first run of games we had some really great conversations internally and we felt we were on the back side of that form."In the past couple of games we let ourselves down again.

“No one's downing tools, no one's complaining and moaning thinking the season is over."

Real Madrid’s run of poor form began at Anfield last month, where they were dealt their first Champions League defeat of the season against a struggling Liverpool side.

Jude Bellingham says Xabi Alonso still has the backing of the Real Madrid players ( Getty Images )

They have since been held to underwhelming draws against the likes of Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona, relinquishing top spot in LaLiga to Barcelona despite winning El Clasico in October.

It’s led to Alonso finding himself under heightened scrutiny in the Spanish capital, though Bellingham says the club have what it takes to turn their situation around with what they currently have at their disposal.

"As a player inside the changing room, seeing what we've got in there, working with the coach every day, we have everything we need to turn it around,” he added.

"It's just about maybe a bit of luck, maybe something we need to discuss internally. But I've got full faith that this season isn't over just because we've been on a bad run of form."Obviously as players it kills us and we're going to try everything to turn it around."