Vinicius Junior nets three and Jude Bellingham also on target in Real Madrid win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Vinicius Junior hat-trick and Jude Bellingham’s first goal of the season edged Real Madrid to within six points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona after a 4-0 win over Osasuna.

Both men scored before the break at the Bernabeu Stadium and the Brazilian added two more after it as Madrid bounced back from successive home defeats by Barca and AC Milan in style.

Villarreal eased to a 3-0 victory against Alaves at the Estadio de la Ceramica with Ilias Akhomach, Dani Parejo from the penalty spot and substitute Santi Comesana on target.

Miguel de la Fuente’s 82nd-minute penalty, awarded for Lucien Agoume’s foul on Seydouba Cisse which cost the midfielder a red card, saw Leganes get the better of Sevilla 1-0.

In Ligue 1, Lee Kang-in and Bradley Barcola scored twice each before the break as PSG beat Angers 4-2 at the Raymond Kopa Stadium.

The reigning champions, made to pay for missed chances by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, were clinical on their return to domestic action to wrap up the points by half-time despite goals from substitute Esteban Lepaul and Emmanuel Biumla in added time.

Eliesse Ben Seghir struck twice inside the final 11 minutes as Monaco came from behind to win 3-1 at Strasbourg.

Ben Seghir’s 79th-minute penalty dragged the visitors back into it after Guela Doue had given the hosts a fifth-minute lead and he put them ahead 10 minutes later before substitute George Ilenikhena wrapped up the points at the end.

Hamzat Ojediran and Adrien Thomasson left it late to fire Lens to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Nantes.

Przemyslaw Frankowski and Moses Simon had traded first-half penalties before Nicolas Cozza put the visitors ahead with 19 minutes remaining, only for substitute Ojediran and Thomasson to score inside the final four minutes.

Jamal Musiala maintained Bayern Munich’s unbeaten Bundesliga campaign as they cemented their place at the top of the table with a hard-fought victory at promoted St Pauli.

Musiala’s first-half strike was sufficient to claim victory at the Millerntor-Stadion on an afternoon when his side was never really able to cut loose.

Vincent Kompany’s men stretched their lead to five points after second-placed RB Leipzig were held to a goalless draw at home by Borussia Monchengladbach.

Koji Miyoshi’s late equaliser denied champions Bayer Leverkusen victory as bottom-of-the-table Bochum snatched a 1-1 draw and just a second point of the season.

Patrik Schick had given Leverkusen a half-time lead, but Japan winger Miyoshi struck in the 89th minute to leave Xabi Alonso’s men with just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Skipper Emre Can was sent off as Borussia Dortmund slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Mainz.

Goals from Lee Jae-sung, Jonathan Burkardt and Paul Nebel after Can’s 27th-minute dismissal for a poor challenge on Lee proved decisive with Serhou Guirassy replying from the penalty spot.

Jens Stage and Oliver Burke struck either side of Phil Harres’ equaliser to hand Werder Bremen a 2-1 home win over lowly Holstein Kiel.

Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz ensured Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the Serie A season with a 2-0 victory over Torino.

Gabriele Zappa trebled his league goal tally with a double as Cagliari fought back twice to draw 3-3 with AC Milan.

Nadir Zortea gave the hosts a second-minute lead before Rafael Leao scored twice, but Zappa, who had only one Serie A goal to his name before kick-off, levelled eight minutes into the second half and after substitute Tammy Abraham had restored the visitors’ advantage, snatched a point with a minute remaining.

Venezia remain rooted to the foot of the table after goals from Emanuele Valeri and Ange Yoan-Bonny overhauled Hans Nicolussi Caviglia’s opener to hand Parma a 2-1 away win.