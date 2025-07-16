Jude Bellingham could be out until October after shoulder surgery
Bellingham will miss the start of the new season after undergoing shoulder surgery
Jude Bellingham is expected to be sidelined until October after undergoing shoulder surgery.
The Real Madrid and England midfielder had the surgery after his club’s elimination from the this summer’s Club World Cup to treat a recurring dislocation of his left shoulder.
The surgery is set to sideline him until October, but the Spanish club did not confirm any length of absence, saying only that Bellingham would now “begin a period of rehabilitation prior to his return to recovery work”.
Real Madrid said the surgery had been performed by Drs Manuel Leyes and Andrew Wallace, under the supervision of the club’s Medical Services.
Bellingham is now set to miss the start of Real’s La Liga campaign and also England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.
The 22-year-old and his Real team-mates came home empty-handed from the Club World Cup to round off a disappointing campaign where they finished runners-up to Barcelona in the league and fell to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Carlo Ancelotti, who stood down as Real coach at the end of the regular season but before the Club World Cup, highlighted the issue with Bellingham’s shoulder back in December 2023 and said at the time: “The shoulder is very particular.
“If it happens again or keeps happening, maybe (he will need surgery), but we will see.”