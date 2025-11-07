Thomas Tuchel hopes Jude Bellingham’s ‘edge’ can help England win the World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel said Jude Bellingham proved he “has to be in the squad” and feels the recalled star’s “edge” can help England win the World Cup.

The 22-year-old is back involved for games against Serbia and Albania after the German boldly overlooked the midfielder for last month’s meet-up.

Tuchel cited a lack of rhythm and a desire to keep faith with those who impressed in September, but Bellingham’s omission led the England boss to face questions over their relationship and the player’s personality.

“There was a decision to be made,” said the German coach, who also recalled Phil Foden. “(Jude) accepted the decision, and he did what he does best.

“He competed on the highest level, and he showed that he deserves and has to be in the squad.”

Next week will see Tuchel and Bellingham work together for the first time since the manager apologised to the midfielder for saying in a June interview that his mother finds some of his on-field antics “repulsive”.

The 52-year-old loves the fiery side of the midfielder’s personality, saying it has helped take him to Real Madrid and can be harnessed by England in their quest for World Cup glory.

“There is no problem with him, there is no problem with the character,” Tuchel said.

“Jude just has the edge, it is a very good thing because you need a certain edge to reach the heights that he reached and I think we all need to help him and encourage him and create an environment which he can live this edge towards the opponents and towards the goals we are building as a team.

“Now they are coming back, Phil and Jude, the message is now, ‘Make sure you keep this thing going and make sure you accelerate the thing because we have something going here, we are building something, we are super-excited that you are back’. The message is – contribute to it.”

Bellingham and Foden will be competing to regain the number 10 shirt with the Manchester City forward back in the England squad for the first time since March, when Tuchel deployed him as a winger to little effect.

Tuchel says even if Foden does not win the battle he will not be shoehorned into other positions just to be in the XI as he seeks to channel the player’s “childish joy”.

He added: “It does not make sense to tell, for example, Phil…there’s no space in your best position, can you play left wing for us? Can you play right wing for us?’. I think that does not work.

“So we’re building a squad, we’re building at the moment a squad with a 6, 8 and 10 position. So this is how the players compete. It brings at the moment the best out of them. And I think clarity is very, very important.”

“For this camp, Phil…will be in the number 9-10ish position, in the middle of the pitch. Because I have this fantasy about him since a long time. I think it suits him the most.

“The second goal (for City) against Dortmund is for me a key trademark Phil Foden goal. So he comes and supports Harry (Kane) more or less, plays maybe for Harry or whatever, in the 9 and a half-ish role.”