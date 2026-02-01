Jude Bellingham brought to tears by injury as England dealt huge blow
England have two World Cup warm-up friendlies at Wembley in March, for which Bellingham’s involvement is now in doubt
Jude Bellingham was reduced to tears after suffering a hamstring injury playing for Real Madrid.
Bellingham pulled up in the 10th minute of Real’s 2-1 LaLiga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and went to ground after clutching his left hamstring.
The England midfielder wiped away tears and was comforted by Real team-mates as he sat on the turf.
Bellingham eventually got back on his feet after receiving treatment and walked disconsolately around the touchline.
The 22-year-old’s injury could be a major concern for England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of Wembley friendlies against Uruguay and Japan next month.
England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, on 17 June.
Real head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said Bellingham was not carrying an injury ahead of the game and it was too early to make an assessment on the player.
“We still don’t know anything about Bellingham,” Arbeloa said at his post-match press conference.
