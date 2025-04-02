Jose Mourinho in bizarre bust-up after Fenerbahce’s cup defeat to Galatasaray
Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are six points behind Galatasaray
Tempers flared dramatically at the conclusion of the Turkish Cup clash between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, culminating in an astonishing physical altercation between opposing managers Jose Mourinho and Okan Buruk.
Following Galatasaray's 2-1 victory, Mourinho appeared to grab Buruk's face, seemingly pinching his nose, sparking chaotic scenes on the pitch.
The incident left Buruk on the ground, clutching his face, while Mourinho was pulled away by staff.
Mourinho had just seen his side crash out of the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup after Victor Osimhen sent Galatasaray on their way to victory with a first-half brace.
Sebastian Szymanski pulled one back for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, but Buruk’s side saw out the ill-tempered win which saw three players sent off in stoppage time.
Mert Hakan Yandas was dismissed for Fenerbahce, with Kerem Demirbay and Baris Alper Yilmaz also seeing red for the visitors.
Galatasaray later tweeted a picture of Buruk and Mourinho captioned: “You should not attack, you should digest!”
Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are six points behind Galatasaray in the Super Lig with a game in hand.
