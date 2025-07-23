Jorrel Hato’s agent responds to Chelsea transfer reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The agent of Dutch defender Jorrel Hato has revealed that “Chelsea have contacted Ajax” over a deal for the 19-year-old.

Hato is one of a number of defensive targets that Chelsea are keeping tabs on, with the Dutch international particularly valuable due to his ability to play both left-back and centre-back.

And his agent Humphry Nijman confirmed that “Jorrel is now in talks with Chelsea” when asked by Dutch publication De Telegraaf, adding that Ajax and Chelsea are now engaged in club-to-club discussions too.

Hato has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in the Eredivisie since making his international debut in November 2023, and he has six appearances for Netherlands, including against Spain in the Nations League in March.

Despite only being 19, Hato has made 111 appearances for Ajax, having made his debut for the senior team in a KNVB Cup match in January 2023.

Several of the continent's biggest clubs have been linked with moves for the defender, with Real Madrid and Arsenal having monitored his situation in the past.

But it is Chelsea who have made the first move towards securing a deal for the Dutch prospect, with De Telegraaf also reporting that the Blues initially made a move in December before initiating talks this summer.

Reports elsewhere suggest that any further signings Chelsea make will be dependent on exits, though with Noni Madueke having been sold and players including Christopher Nkunku, Renato Veiga and even Nicolas Jackson in line for moves away, the Blues should be able to afford several more signings before the 1 September deadline.

Enzo Maresca’s side have signed Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr so far this summer for a total of just under £170m, with other signings including Kendry Paez and Estevao also being made official over the last two months.