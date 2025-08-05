Jose Mourinho pays tribute as former Porto captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Porto captain Jorge Costa died on Tuesday at the age of 53 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the club’s training centre, the Portuguese side said.

The former defender, who was in his second season as Porto's Director of Professional Football, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

“Throughout his life, both on and off the pitch, Jorge Costa embodied the values that define FC Porto: dedication, leadership, passion and an unshakeable spirit of conquest,” the club said in a statement. “He left his mark on generations of fans and became a symbol of Portismo.”

Over his career, Costa played 530 games in all competitions, making 383 appearances for Porto and earning 50 caps for Portugal’s national team. The centre-back helped the national side make the semi-finals of Euro 2000 and scored two goals for Portugal.

The Portuguese Football Federation said: “The Portuguese Football Federation deeply regrets the death of Jorge Costa. Footballer, coach, manager, and current director of professional football at FC Porto, Jorge Costa was one of the most remarkable players of a generation fundamental to the establishment of Portuguese football.”

As captain, he led Porto to UEFA Cup glory in 2003 and a Champions League triumph in 2004 under manager Jose Mourinho.

The defender was one of six players to win five consecutive Portuguese league championships with Porto, alongside Aloisio, Drulovic, Paulinho Santos, Rui Barros and Folha.

He earned the nickname ‘Bicho’, translating to ‘animal’, from teammate Fernando Couto during their partnership in central defence.

Mourinho posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, writing, “I know what you would say now if you could, ‘mister stop crying, tomorrow you have a match and your boys need you ready and strong’. I promise you Bicho, I am going to do it. RIP, because your legacy stay[s] with us.”

open image in gallery Costa led Porto to Champions League glory in 2004 ( Action Images via Reuters )

UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin also paid tribute, saying: “It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the sudden passing of Jorge Costa.

“A legend of Portuguese football, Jorge was more than a football player – he was a leader and a true warrior who inspired generations. He embodied grit, resilience and loyalty. His unforgettable moment lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2004 remains a legendary tribute to his unwavering dedication and spirit.

“On behalf of UEFA and the European football family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, team-mates, and all who are grieving his loss.”

The Portuguese prime minister, Luis Montenegro, released a statement expressing his condolences and described Costa as “an example of dedication and commitment to the teams he was part of and to our national team”.

Costa returned to Porto in April 2024 as director under new president Andre Villas-Boas.

“Jorge Costa's legacy will always remain alive in the memory of all Porto fans. You will never be forgotten, Captain,” the club added.

Additional reporting by Reuters