Jordan Pickford urges Everton to aim high and push for a Champions League spot

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes qualifying for the Champions League or winning a trophy should be a realistic ambition for Everton.

While the 31-year-old has been a key figure in relegation battles in recent seasons he has seen the likes of Crystal Palace and Newcastle win silverware and Nottingham Forest qualify for Europe.

The Toffees’ last trophy was the 1995 FA Cup, their last European appearance was in 2017 when they failed to escape from a Europa League group against Atalanta, Lyon and Apollon Limassol.

In recent years the priority has been maintaining their top-flight status but after Newcastle ended a 70-year trophy drought and Palace claimed their first major silverware Pickford believes Everton should set their sights on rediscovering success.

“When I joined (in 2017) we were in Europe, we know the fantastic history of Everton Football Club, a lot of trophies won, a lot of titles won, and it’s how do we now create our own history as players?” he said ahead of Monday’s visit of Manchester United.

“We’ve seen Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup and getting into Europe, Notts Forest getting into Europe – I know they’re not having the best of seasons but they were close to getting Champions League football last season – and Newcastle winning the League Cup when they’ve not won a trophy for a long time.

“The opportunities are there, it’s about taking them and grasping them with both hands when you get that opportunity because you might only get that one final in your career – you make sure you take it as a club and you’ll be remembered as a legend.”

Pickford signed a contract extension in October which will keep him at the club until 2029.

Critics may have questioned, as England’s number one, why he did not seek a move to a club which is playing at the highest level but the goalkeeper said he hoped he could still achieve that at Everton, a club where he feels at home.

“It’s just a great club for me. Opportunities (to leave) might have arisen and might not have,” he added.

“I think the most football I’ll watch is the Champions League, so it’s one of them I would love to play in, but Everton have been so loyal to me and we’ve got that relationship and that connection with the fans.

“If you’re not a footballer you probably won’t feel the connection I feel with the fans. I think that’s a bonus in itself.

“Everyone wants to play Champions League football, why can’t we? It’s a tough ask but opportunities arise.

“It’s about us building as a club and I think that’s what the ownership are doing. It might not be this season, but hopefully down the line we’ll get there.”