Roy Keane hits out at Jordan Pickford for England mistake: ‘Not a good message’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Roy Keane has criticised Jordan Pickford after the goalkeeper almost made a costly error in England’s defeat to Greece.

The hosts were beaten 2-1 at Wembley after a chaotic and at-times careless performance, with Vangelis Pavlidis striking twice to give the visitors an emotional victory.

The Greeks had a number of other opportunities to swell their tally as Lee Carsley’s side struggled for balance and defensive solidity.

Pickford almost handed the visitors an opener nine minutes in to the encounter, losing control of the ball after venturing outside of his box and granting Anastasios Bakasetas a shot on an open goal.

Only a remarkable goalline clearance from Levi Colwill saved Pickford, and former Manchester United midfielder Keane was scathing in his assessment of England’s long-time first-choice goalkeeper afterwards.

“What’s he doing?” ITV pundit Keane asked. “Do it quickly. [It’s] brilliant defending, very unlucky by Greece but a lovely message for defenders - never give it up. He chased it and did brilliant. But [it’s] not a good message from Pickford to send.

“That [sort of mistake] will always be there with Pickford. He’s not going to change now.”

Jude Bellingham appeared to have snatched England a point with a fine strike late on before Pavlidis’s stoppage-time winner.

Defeat dented the hosts’ hopes of topping their Nations League group, with an unbeaten Greece now three points clear.