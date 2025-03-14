Thomas Tuchel defends naming ‘serial winner’ Jordan Henderson in England squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has defended the call-up of “serial winner” Jordan Henderson in his first England squad.

The return of the 34-year-old Ajax midfielder for the first time since November 2023 was one of the most surprising selections by the German for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia later this month.

Marcus Rashford also returns after impressing Tuchel on loan at Aston Villa, after the player became sidelined at Manchester United, while there were first call-ups for Newcastle defender Dan Burn at 32, and Arsenal’s 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Henderson’s return immediately sparked debate online among fans, but there was clearly no doubt in Tuchel’s mind over his right to be in the squad.

“Why (call up) Jordan? I think this is a pretty easy one,” he said.

“Jordan is, first of all, a serial winner. What he brings to every team is leadership, his character, personality, energy. He makes sure that everyone lives by the standards.

“With this characteristic, he embodies everything we are trying to build.

“If you see the reaction from Jordan, this natural reaction when he was called up, this natural reaction from Dan Burn, you instantly know that you picked the right guys.”

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford are the other uncapped players involved, but have previously been selected by the senior team.

Tuchel admitted he considered opting against allowing Lewis-Skelly to be with the under-21 squad instead.

“I can assure you that the talks the last few days had a kind of parental vibe, a bit of a protective vibe, to even feel like maybe we should not nominate him, protect him a little bit.

“But in the end, with injuries, and with the quality and the maturity he showed in the matches we decided to take him.”

There was no place for Conor Gallagher, Jack Grealish or James Maddison, nor Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarrad Branthwaite and Angel Gomes.

Ollie Watkins and Harry Maguire appeared to miss out through injury, as did Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ben White was again conspicuous by his absence after the Arsenal defender ruled himself out of international selection under the last regime, but Tuchel insisted he is back in the frame for a call-up.

“It’s just a question about getting more minutes, getting more rhythm, and he has every chance to be back, and he wants to be back,” Tuchel said.

White has not featured for England since leaving the 2022 World Cup squad early.

Tuchel confirmed Harry Kane would continue as England captain.

The former Chelsea boss defended his working arrangements after media criticism over how much time he had spent in Germany since he officially started work on January 1.

“We watched, I think, almost 25 matches live to see every player,” he said.

“From time to time I was in Germany to see my children, but the majority of the time I was (in England).

“I don’t really get the point of the story.”