Thomas Tuchel explains controversial decision to recall Jordan Henderson for England
The 34-year-old Ajax midfielder was a shock inclusion in Tuchel’s first squad as Three Lions boss for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia
Thomas Tuchel has explained the reasoning behind his controversial decision to recall Jordan Henderson to his first squad as England manager, saying that he “embodies everything we are trying to build”.
The 34-year-old Henderson last played for England back in November 2023 and missed out on selection for last summer’s Euros, with most people assuming his international had naturally come to an end.
An ill-fated stint in Saudi Arabia only hardened that view but a move to Ajax in January 2024 has revived him somewhat, although recovery from a hamstring injury means he has only made one start since early February.
But Tuchel has opted to include the veteran in his 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers at Wembley against Albania and Latvia and explained his thinking in a press conference.
“Why Jordan? Easy one,” said Henderson. “He’s a serial winner, captain of Ajax, always available, played a lot of matches and played in the European Cup.
“What he brings to every team is leadership, character, personality, energy. He makes sure everyone lives by the standards. With this characteristic, he embodies everything we are trying to build.
“We try to build a team for our fans, we try to build a team they’re proud of, they can identify with and is hopefully an exciting watch. Jordan brings everything and embodies everything of what we want this team to be.”
Just six of Tuchel’s 26-man group have 60 or more international caps meaning Henderson (81) will provide some crucial veteran leadership, even if his selection is far from universally popular.
The midfielder will turn 36 a few days into the 2026 World Cup, which Tuchel is building towards, and the boss was keen to stress that every player selected had to be considered a possibility for his final World Cup squad, although admitted there is plenty of time for things to change ahead of the tournament in USA, Mexico and Canada.
“Yes of course, everyone with us on this journey is a contender for the World Cup,” said Tuchel.
“It’s only the first step. The nomination is not the nomination for America. We had some tough discussions. We waited a very long until Champions League games were over. It is important to be in the first camp.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments