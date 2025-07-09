Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jordan Henderson leaves Ajax in bid to earn England World Cup place

The experienced midfielder was recalled to Thomas Tuchel’s squad earlier this year and is weighing up his next move

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Wednesday 09 July 2025 12:16 EDT
Comments
Jordan Henderson is leaving Ajax after his contract expired and is considering his next move.

The former Liverpool captain opted not to trigger a 12-month extension with the Dutch club as he tries to earn a place in the England squad for next summer’s World Cup.

Henderson, who has won 84 caps, was recalled to the England squad by new manager Thomas Tuchel and started last month’s win over Andorra.

The midfielder joined Ajax in January 2024 after terminating his contract with Saudi Arabia Pro-League side Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson, who was appointed Ajax captain within a few weeks of his arrival, almost led them to the Dutch title last season, only for the Amsterdam club to lose a nine-point lead when PSV Eindhoven overhauled them.

He scored one goal in 57 games for Ajax after ending his brief stay at Al-Ettifaq, who he had joined in a controversial transfer in 2023.

Henderson, the only player to win both the Premier League and Champions League as Liverpool skipper, made 492 appearances in his 12 years at Anfield, spending the last eight as captain.

He was in Portugal on Saturday for the funeral of his former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota and also paid his respects in the tribute outside Anfield.

