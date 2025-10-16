Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jonjo Shelvey says he moved his family and football career to Dubai because he doesn’t want to bring up children in the UK.

After being released by Burnley this summer, Shelvey took a surprising move to join the Arabian Falcons, a club in the second tier of the UAE’s league system. The club are managed by his friend Harry Agombar, who Shelvey played with as a child in the Arsenal academy, and count former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison among their multi-national squad.

There are obvious financial rewards with moving to the Middle East but Shelvey insists that is not the reason for his decision.

“I’ve since seen a few things like ‘he’s gone there for money’,” he told BBC Sport. “I’m thinking, what money? There’s no money in the UAE Second Division League. The ballpark of the standard wage here is £2,000-a-month for a footballer. In terms of what I’ve earned throughout my career, that’s nothing. My brother earns more working in a hotel in London, so it was never about coming here for the money.”

Instead, the Londoner says it was the decline in British quality of life which drove him abroad.

open image in gallery Shelvey was happiest playing for Newcastle and living on Tyneside ( Getty Images )

“If I’m honest, I don’t want my children growing up in England any more. We’re very lucky that we lived in a nice part of the UK [Tyneside] but where I’m from, originally, you can’t have nice things in my opinion. I’d never wear a watch in London any more. You can’t have your phone out in London, in my view.”

He added: “I’m not massive on reading politics, I just see some of the things that go on. I see people getting arrested for tweeting and, then, all of the flags and ‘taking back the country’. I’m not going to sit here and comment on things like that because I’m not clever enough to, and I’ll get myself into trouble if I carry on, but I just feel that the UK isn’t what it was 10 to 15 years ago.”

Shelvey began his career at Charlton Athletic before stints at Swansea City, Liverpool and Newcastle United, where he spent seven years and most enjoyed his playing career. He spent two seasons in Turkey before joining Burnley last January, but barely featured for the Clarets in their Championship promotion push.

The former England international, who earnt six caps for his country, is now working for his coaching badges while he plays.