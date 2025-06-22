John Stones reflects on ‘dark days’ during recent injury setbacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Stones admits there were times he doubted if his career would resume amid a series of injury problems over the past two years.

The Manchester City and England centre-back made only six Premier League starts in the 2024-25 season after thigh, foot and other undisclosed issues.

That came after he also missed two months at the start of the previous campaign with a hip injury.

These setbacks have prevented the 31-year-old building on what was an outstanding season in 2022-23 when, playing a hybrid defence-midfield role, he helped City win the treble.

Stones said: “Yes, there have been points where you think: you’ve been giving all this effort, you dedicate all your life, especially how I approach or go about my life and football, I give everything on and off the pitch to be here or be ready to play games and… those are the dark days.

“I think everyone’s been through them and thinks, ‘Why is this happening?’ You wish it would go a different path. It’s self-doubt, a lot of things.

“It is frustrating for me. I put a lot of pressure on myself. I find it very challenging mentally.

“I have had some very low points in the past season. I just have to (try to) come back but, once you come over those things, you can’t really see the end of the tunnel when they keep happening.

“All of us have been through different upbringings and challenges through life and what did we do within those situations – was it fight or was it give up?

“I was a fighter from a young age. In difficult moments, you have to look at the bigger picture and realise what your morals are, what you believe in, and fight to make it worthwhile.”

Stones has now battled his way back to fitness and is hoping to play a big part in City’s challenge at the Club World Cup in the United States.

He has not featured since February when he was forced off after just eight minutes against Real Madrid.

He was an unused substitute in their opening game of the tournament against Wydad Casablanca on Wednesday.

Speaking to media ahead of their second game against Al Ain of Abu Dhabi in Atlanta, Stones said he was “raring” to go.

He said: “I feel great, I’m back fit and ready to help the team when called upon. I’m excited to get going.

“Mentally it’s been difficult dealing with the injuries and the process, but now I’ve put that behind me.

“I’ve been back in training a few weeks now and that’s been going great. I’m super excited.”

Manager Pep Guardiola is pleased to have Stones back in contention but will ease him back into action.

Guardiola said: “Him playing football, I want that. We have been together for almost one decade and he’s an incredible human being.

“But the important thing now is at training sessions, he feels better. Games are another issue, another rhythm.”