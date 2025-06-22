John Stones speaks out on his Man City future with clear statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Stones has insisted he wants to stay at Manchester City and hopes to “shut down” any suggestions he will leave this summer.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he wants to trim his squad, which he described as “too long”, and now has seven centre-backs after the January signings of Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov. And Stones, 31, is about to enter the last year of his contract, having only started six Premier League games in an injury-hit campaign.

But the England international, who has not played since February, is adamant he has no intention of leaving the Etihad Stadium.

“I want to stay here,” Stones said. “I love it. I’m here to help the team. I don’t know if there’s been any speculation [about going], but I hope that this kind of shuts it down.”

John Stones has made it clear where his heart lies ( Getty Images )

Stones is in City’s squad for the Club World Cup but has not featured for four months since suffering a thigh injury in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. He also struggled to stay fit in the 2023-24 campaign, when he only began 12 Premier League matches, and said he had endured some “dark days” during his time out injured but was determined to fight his way through them.

He added: “There’s been points where you think, you’ve been giving all this effort, you dedicate all your life, especially how I approach or go about my life, and football, I give everything, on and off the pitch to be here or be ready to play games and [there] are the dark days. Everyone’s been through them and [you] think: ‘Why is this happening?’

“You wish it would have gone a different path. All of us have been through different upbringings and challenges through life and what did we do within those situations, was it fight or was it give up? I was a fighter from a young age, in difficult moments, you have to look at the bigger picture and realise what are your morals, what you believe in, and fight to make it worthwhile.”