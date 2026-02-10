Man City handed major injury boost as key player nears return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have received a significant boost with the imminent return of England defender John Stones, who has been sidelined for over two months.

His comeback provides a timely lift for Pep Guardiola's side as they prepare for a crucial Premier League fixture against Fulham.

Stones has not featured for City since their 5-4 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on 2 December, having sustained a thigh injury.

He resumed training earlier this month, and manager Pep Guardiola confirmed his readiness.

"John is back," Guardiola stated at a press conference. "He is fit, I would say."

Fellow defender Abdukodir Khusanov has also been cleared to play after suffering a head injury during Sunday’s dramatic win at Liverpool.

That 2-1 success at Anfield, sealed by a stoppage-time Erling Haaland penalty, was pivotal in keeping City’s title hopes alive. A draw would have left them eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal with 13 games remaining.

open image in gallery John Stones is set to return after being out injured for over two months (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Archive )

The manner of the victory, following a run of just one win in their previous six matches, could now inject much-needed momentum into their campaign.

Despite the crucial win, Guardiola remains focused on addressing his team's recent tendency to falter in the second half of games.

He expressed his frustration, saying: "Every time in the last month, last weeks, when I go for interviews, always (they say) if you lose you are losing everything and going to disappear from planet Earth!

“For me it is what do we have to do to beat Fulham? What do we have to do to make the second half closer to the first? What is the reason why we are still dropping our performances? If we don’t improve that, we will not win."

Beating Fulham would narrow Arsenal’s lead to three points before the Gunners travel to Brentford on Thursday.

City will then face Salford in the FA Cup on Saturday, followed by a welcome full-week break before their next two fixtures. This respite is particularly significant given City have not had a free midweek since December.

Guardiola highlighted the importance of this upcoming period: "We have a long week before Newcastle and then a long week for Leeds. That (is something) we need desperately after this incredible run of games of three or four months with few players."