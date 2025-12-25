Former Nottingham Forest winger and ‘Picasso of football’ John Robertson dies at age of 72
Robertson became a cult hero at Forest after playing an integral part in the club’s European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980
Former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger John Robertson has died at the age of 72, the Premier League club have announced.
Once described by manager Brian Clough as “a Picasso of our game”, Robertson became a cult hero at Forest.
He started and ended his career at the City Ground either side of a spell at local rivals Derby, and is fondly remembered for being an integral part in the club’s European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.
Robertson provided the cross for Trevor Francis to head home the only goal against Swedish outfit Malmo in Munich as Clough’s side lifted the European Cup for the first time.
His 2012 biography Supertramp detailed how Clough described him as a "scruffy, unfit, uninterested waste of time,” but then he became "one of the finest deliverers of a football I have ever seen, as fine as the Brazilians or the Italians”.
Twelve months after the triumph in Munich, Robertson struck in a 1-0 victory as Forest successfully defended their European crown against Hamburg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
He won 28 caps for Scotland during his five-year international career, which included playing at the 1982 World Cup.
A statement from Forest read: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and dear friend, John Robertson.
“A true great of our club and a double European Cup winner, John’s unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion to Nottingham Forest will never ever be forgotten.
“Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and all who loved him.
“Rest in Peace, Robbo… Our greatest.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks