Liverpool and Wales star Joey Jones dies aged 70

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joey Jones, part of the first Liverpool team to win the European Cup and one of Wales’ most capped defenders, has died at the age of 70.

The former full-back had three spells at Wrexham and also played for Chelsea and Huddersfield during a lengthy career.

Jones only played 100 games for Liverpool during a three-year stay at Anfield but still won four European trophies.

A substitute in both legs of the 1976 Uefa Cup final and the 1978 European Cup final, he started the 1977 European Cup final, as Liverpool beat Borussia Monchengladbach, and the first leg of the Super Cup win over Hamburg.

In the European Cup final in Rome, Jones was immortalised in a banner that referenced their victories over Saint-Etienne and Zurich in previous rounds and read: Joey Ate The Frogs’ Legs, Made The Swiss Roll, Now He's Munching Gladbach”.

open image in gallery Jones also made an impact at Chelsea ( PA )

Jones, who was born in Llandudno, began his career at Wrexham, winning the Welsh Cup with his local club before moving to Liverpool, where he helped Bob Paisley’s team lift the league title in 1977.

He was sold the following year, rejoining Wrexham as their record signing – a status he held for 44 years.

Jones won the Player of the Year award at both Chelsea and Huddersfield before going back to Wrexham. His final appearance for them came almost two decades after his debut and he went on to become a coach and caretaker manager at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham released a statement paying tribute to him, writing: “Wrexham AFC are devastated to learn of the passing of Club legend Joey Jones, who sadly died in the early hours of this morning aged 70 after a battle with illness.

“Known as ‘Mr. Wrexham’, Jones’ association with the Club goes back more than 50 years, and the thoughts of all at the Football Club are with his family, friends and former team-mates and colleagues at this sad time.

open image in gallery Jones was brought to Liverpool by Bob Paisley at the age of 20 ( PA )

“A true Club legend, on and off the pitch, with time for everybody he met, Joey will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Wrexham added that the club would pay tribute to his career by commissionning a statue of Jones outside the new Kop Stand.

Jones also won 72 caps for Wales between 1975 and 1986 and was in the team who almost qualified for the 1986 World Cup.

Wrexham and Wales great Mickey Thomas described Jones as “my best mate and soulmate” while former Liverpool striker John Aldridge said he was “a lovely man and an inspirational full back who gave his heart and soul in a red shirt”.