Hollywood director and producer Joe Russo joins Sheffield United board

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Record-breaking Hollywood director and producer Joe Russo has joined the Sheffield United board.

Russo, who is best known for directing four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside his brother Anthony, becomes a Blades director after American-based consortium COH Sports completed their takeover of the Sky Bet Championship club last month.

The 53-year-old has also become an investor in COH Sports, alongside fellow new board members Len Komoroski and Terry Ahern.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe, Len and Terry to the board of directors of Sheffield United Football Club,” co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy said.

“We want to see the Blades competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis.

“An important element of this is ensuring Sheffield United Football Club has the highest quality team not just on the pitch but in the boardroom as well.

“Each of Joe, Len and Terry bring outstanding capabilities and decades of experience to the table as we plan for the long term, develop the brand and ensure we have the best infrastructure in place.

“As prospective board members and investors we know all Blades fans will give them a warm welcome at Bramall Lane.”

Russo’s films have grossed over seven billion dollars in worldwide box office revenue and set numerous industry records.

The 2019 film Avengers: Endgame briefly became the highest-grossing film of all time with nearly 2.8 billion dollars.

Russo had other MCU blockbuster hits with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, while he also directed The Gray Man – one of Netflix’s top 10 most-watched films.

He served as a producer and writer under his AGBO production company banner on Netflix’s most successful franchise to date, Extraction (1 & 2).

Russo also produced Amazon’s global hit series Citadel and the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Komoroski is a senior advisor of Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity of the teams and venues which make up the Cavaliers sporting group in the United States.

Ahern served as co-founder, principal and chief executive officer of The Townsend Group, an institutional real estate advisory and investment management firm formed in 1986.