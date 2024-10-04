Joe Cole tips Tottenham youngster to push for start vs Brighton after impressing in Europa League

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Joe Cole has backed 17-year-old Mikey Moore to push for a starting place in Tottenham’s first team after the teenager put in an impressive display in Spurs’ Europa League outing against Ferencvaros on Thursday.

Tottenham won the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson making it two victories from two games in Europe’s second competition.

Manager Ange Postecoglou decided to field four teenagers in the starting line-up with Moore catching the eye of the former Chelsea star for his performance on the right wing.

Cole believes the winger could eventually challenge Son Heung-min for a place in the side and claimed the youngster is in contention for a starting place against Brighton this weekend.

Speaking on TNT Sports following the game, Cole said: “He’s different to Son. He’s certainly staked a claim [to start again].

“He’s one where Ange Postecoglou will have looked at in pre-season but every time he plays he ticks another box and another box. I think he’s a star and certainly in the frame for the weekend.”

Moore, who has represented England at youth level, is the youngest player to represent Spurs in the Premier League having made his debut against Manchester City back in May. Since then he has gone on to make six senior appearances and continues to impress his manager.

Postecoglou praised the teenager in his post match interview and labelled his performance in Hungary as ‘outstanding’.

“I thought he was outstanding. It’s brilliant for a 17-year-old to play 90 plus minutes in a European away tie,” he said. “He just handled it superbly.

“I kind of knew he would and I think it’ll help his growth as a footballer once you get through a sort of experience like that. I think he’ll grow and evolve and I didn’t feel like I needed to take him off. He still looked strong at the end and was still contributing.”

open image in gallery Mikey Moore says he’s ready to take his chance in Tottenham’s senior side ( Getty Images )

Following his exciting display Moore explained that he found out he was starting the game less than two hours before kick off. He told TNT Sports: “I only knew about 4 o’clock so it came quickly, but I was ready to take it.

“It’s what you work for. There’s a bit of nerves coming into it but once you get on the pitch you’re alright. It’s a big step but it’s one that I’m really ready to take. All the boys have helped me, so it’s been perfect really so far.”