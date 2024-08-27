Jump to content

Independent
Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo makes permanent move to Al Hilal

The 30-year-old Portugal international made 154 appearances for the Premier League champions.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 27 August 2024 14:39
Joao Cancelo has ended his five-year stay at Manchester City by joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Al Hilal on a permanent deal.

It is understood Cancelo moves to the Saudi Pro League in a deal worth 25million euros (£21.1m), ending the Portugal international’s five-year stay with City after arriving at the club in a £60m move from Juventus.

“I would like to wish everyone at City continued success in the future,” Cancelo, 30, was quoted as saying on the Premier League club’s website.

“I had many very special moments during my time here at this great club.

“I would like to thank my team-mates, the coaches, all the staff at City and the fans for everything during my time here.”

Cancelo made 154 appearances for City and was part of three Premier League title-winning sides at the Etihad Stadium.

He went out on loan to Bayern Munich in January 2023 and spent last season at Barcelona.

Cancelo represented Portugal at this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

But he did not feature in City’s first two Premier League games this season, against Chelsea and Ipswich.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “I would like to thank Joao for his contribution during a remarkable period at City.

“He made a big impact in title-winning campaigns and was a huge influence on the pitch.”

