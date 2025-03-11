Key questions answered as Man Utd reveal plans for ‘world’s greatest’ stadium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United unveiled plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look.

What has happened?

Manchester United have opted to build a brand-new stadium adjacent to the current Old Trafford ground, which has been their home since 1910.

The other option being considered was a redevelopment of the existing ground, but United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said the club had chosen instead to build a “truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home”.

He added: “Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford.”

What will it look like?

The stadium will be contained within a vast glass and steel ‘umbrella’ which features three masts – one standing 200 metres high and two at 150m – symbolising the ‘Red Devils’ trident and set to be visible from almost 40 kilometres away. The intention is for the stadium to form the centrepiece of a regenerated Old Trafford area.

How did we get here?

Ratcliffe assembled a task force chaired by Lord Coe to look at stadium options after completing his purchase of a stake in the club last year. He spoke last February about wanting to create a ‘Wembley of the north’.

When will it be ready, and how much will the stadium cost to build?

A start date for the work has not been confirmed yet, but architect Norman Foster said that once work is under way it could be built within five years, assembled “Meccano-like” out of 160 components, some brought in via the Manchester Ship Canal network.

United chief executive Omar Berrada confirmed later the club were aiming to move in for the start of the 2030-31 season.

Ratcliffe estimated a new stadium would cost around £2billion when he discussed it last year, and Berrada said on Tuesday he was “quite confident” the club would be able to secure financing for the project.

Will that cost impact the team on the pitch?

Berrada admitted it was “a risk” to attempt to build a new stadium and rebuild a team at the same time, but added: “We don’t want to inhibit our ability to invest in the team.” He said there were “various ways” around the issue.

What are the economic benefits?

United said the stadium, and wider regeneration project, has the potential to deliver an additional £7.3b per year to the UK economy, including the possible creation of 92,000 new jobs, more than 17,000 new homes as well as driving an additional 1.8 million visitors annually.

Crucially for United, at a time when other top European clubs are building new stadiums or redeveloping existing ones, it allows them to keep pace and perhaps even outstrip their rivals on matchday revenue.

Tim Bridge, the lead partner in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, said last year: “I genuinely believe that if (United) had a genuine matchday offering that kept the fans in and around the stadium in the way that you have at somewhere like Tottenham, the results from a revenue perspective could be revolutionary and really outplay the rest of the competition.”

What do the fans think?

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) said it was now vital fans were consulted throughout the process and that the stadium news “begs more questions than it gives answers”.

The MUST statement added: “Will it drive up ticket prices and force out local fans? Will it harm the atmosphere, which is consistently fans’ top priority in the ground?

“Will it add to the debt burden which has held back the club for the last two decades? Will it lead to reduced investment in the playing side at a time when it is so badly needed?”